Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

