Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $954,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 74.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2,840.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 125,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

