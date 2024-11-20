Royce & Associates LP Buys New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

