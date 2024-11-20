Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $215.90.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.45.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.