Huntington National Bank Buys 175 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 150.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

