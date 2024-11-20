Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $439.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.24 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

