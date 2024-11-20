KBC Group NV Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCVX. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,294.37. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,464 shares of company stock worth $12,640,276. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

