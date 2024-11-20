Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 18,409 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

