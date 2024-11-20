Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 50,326 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,751,000 after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 122,410 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

