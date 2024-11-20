Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,606,782,000 after buying an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 14.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

