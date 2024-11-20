Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 2,689.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Titan International by 80.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 582.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,287 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

