Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

