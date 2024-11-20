Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of Latham Group worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $304,182. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.