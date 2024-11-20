Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT at C$12.83

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

CHE.UN stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.