American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

