Tsfg LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.9 %

NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $149.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $13,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.