Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

