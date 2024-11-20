Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.09.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.