Analyzing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AvePoint and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.34%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than AvePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $271.83 million 11.38 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -331.33 Tuya $260.44 million 3.08 -$60.31 million ($0.03) -53.00

This table compares AvePoint and Tuya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55% Tuya -6.20% -0.65% -0.59%

Summary

AvePoint beats Tuya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

