Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 67,243 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,215.33. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 303.67 and a beta of 0.72. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

