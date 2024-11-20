Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $9.50

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 116,853 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 706,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.