Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 147.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TDY opened at $464.84 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

