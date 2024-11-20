CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,247,000 after buying an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after buying an additional 398,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

