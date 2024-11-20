First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

