11,737 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.36 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $176.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

