Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Grab by 18.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,309 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Grab by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Grab by 43.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,137,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Grab by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 883,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

Grab Stock Up 9.4 %

GRAB opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.