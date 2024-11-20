Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $474.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $474.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

