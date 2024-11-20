Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.