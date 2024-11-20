Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, a Delaware-based company, unveiled its financial outcomes for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company declared a press release on November 19, 2024, detailing its financial achievements for the quarter. Oaktree also arranged to host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day.

According to the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation reported a Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of $18.09, slightly decreasing from $18.19 as of June 30, 2024. The dip was primarily attributed to unrealized losses on specific debt and equity investments. The company declared a consistent cash distribution of $0.55 per share for the seventh consecutive quarter, payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

The financial report also highlighted that Oaktree made new investment commitments totaling $259 million, with a 9.9% weighted average yield on new debt investments. During the quarter, the company funded $233 million in new investments and received $338 million in proceeds from prepayments, exits, and other sources. The investment portfolio spanned across 144 companies, amounting to $3.0 billion at fair value.

The company’s capital structure showcased a 1.07x net debt to equity ratio, demonstrating a stable financial foundation. Oaktree had $64 million in cash and $908 million in undrawn capacity on credit facilities, ensuring robust liquidity to support its operations and investment activities.

The provided investor presentation and detailed financial information can be accessed on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s website at oaktreespecialtylending.com. The reporting period signifies Oaktree’s consistent performance and strategic investment decisions amid prevailing market conditions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oaktree Specialty Lending’s 8K filing here.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

