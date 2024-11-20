Lance A. Soliday Sells 7,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.