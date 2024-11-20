Q1 EPS Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Lifted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This represents a 76.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after purchasing an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

