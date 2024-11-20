Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 83.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $416.34 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.74 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

