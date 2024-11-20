Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $166.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,688. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

