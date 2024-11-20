Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Ventas by 1,183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

