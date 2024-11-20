Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 107.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,815,000.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

