Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPS. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $623.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

