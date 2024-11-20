Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

