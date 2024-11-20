Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $55.67

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $249,929.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,658.50. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

