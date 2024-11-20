Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $596.93 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

