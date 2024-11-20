Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $16.71

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.
DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.4 %
DEI stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -760.00%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
