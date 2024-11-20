Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $16.71

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,681,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.