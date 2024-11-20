Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $469.45 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.27 and its 200-day moving average is $430.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

