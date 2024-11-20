Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 509,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 278,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

MKSI stock opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 240.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.