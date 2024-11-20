Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,499 shares of company stock worth $6,393,076 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

