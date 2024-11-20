Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

OHI stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

