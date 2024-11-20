Huntington National Bank Has $33,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 332.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

