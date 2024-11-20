Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

