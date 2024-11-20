KBC Group NV Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 94.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.5 %

TMHC opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,683 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.