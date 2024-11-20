KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KBR by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after purchasing an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

