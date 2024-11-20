Huntington National Bank Acquires 213 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $201.27.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.