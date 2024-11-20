Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

